Friday, September 8, 2023
1 dead, 1 wounded in Chatham shooting

Just after 9 p.m Thursday, two men were shot in the first block of West 79th Street, police said. One man died, another man is in fair condition. Two suspects fled.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Crime scene tape.

A man was killed and another was wounded Sept. 7, 2023 on the South Side.

Sun-Times file

One person was killed and another was wounded Thursday night in Chatham on the South Side.

Just after 9 p.m., two men were shot in the first block of West 79th Street, Chicago police said.

Two suspects stepped out of a vehicle and fired at the men before fleeing, police said.

One man, 20, was shot in the abdomen and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, police said.

The other man, approximately 35, was taken to the same hospital with a gunshot wound to his ankle, police said. He was listed in fair condition.

No one was in custody.

