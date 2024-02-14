The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, February 14, 2024
Crime News Metro/State

Carjacking suspect in custody, 2 at large after “lengthy” police chase ends with crash in Markham

Early Wednesday, state troopers found a stolen Dodge Durango that was recently taken during a carjacking in Chicago on Interstate 57. After unsuccessfully trying to conduct a traffic stop, troopers went on a “lengthy” pursuit of the Dodge until the SUV crashed in the south suburb.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
One suspect was in custody and two more were on the loose after an SUV stolen in Chicago crashed on Interstate 57 during a police chase in Markham early Wednesday.

About 4:10 a.m., state troopers found a stolen Dodge Durango that had recently been taken during a carjacking in Chicago on Interstate 57, according to the Illinois state police.

After unsuccessfully trying to conduct a traffic stop, troopers went on a "lengthy" pursuit of the Dodge until the SUV left the road in the northbound lanes under Kedzie Avenue and came to a rest in a ditch near Parkside Drive and Troy Avenue, state police said.

Three males fled the vehicle and one was taken into custody, authorities said.

No further information was immediately available.

