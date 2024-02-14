Carjacking suspect in custody, 2 at large after “lengthy” police chase ends with crash in Markham

One suspect was in custody and two more were on the loose after an SUV stolen in Chicago crashed on Interstate 57 during a police chase in Markham early Wednesday.

About 4:10 a.m., state troopers found a stolen Dodge Durango that had recently been taken during a carjacking in Chicago on Interstate 57, according to the Illinois state police.

After unsuccessfully trying to conduct a traffic stop, troopers went on a "lengthy" pursuit of the Dodge until the SUV left the road in the northbound lanes under Kedzie Avenue and came to a rest in a ditch near Parkside Drive and Troy Avenue, state police said.

Three males fled the vehicle and one was taken into custody, authorities said.

No further information was immediately available.