The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, February 14, 2024
Crime

Man fatally shot outside Far South Side home

Two gunmen approached the man, 34, just before 6 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of West 122nd Street and fired shots. The victim died at a hospital.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man fatally shot outside Far South Side home
Crime scene tape

Sun-Times file

A man was shot and killed Tuesday in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

The 34-year-old was on a driveway of a home in the 800 block of West 122nd Street just before 6 p.m. when two gunmen approached him and fired shots, Chicago police said.

The man suffered multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn’t been released.

No arrests were reported.

Next Up In Crime
Lurie Children’s Hospital restores parts of communications network knocked offline by ‘criminal threat’
Chicago’s top cop seeks firing of officer who fatally shot 17-year-old boy, but will hearing be public?
Carjacking suspect in custody, 2 at large after police chase ends with crash in Markham
Burglary suspect who ran into 2 CPD officers in Streeterville still at large
‘Brazen’ late night robbery at Chinatown restaurant raises community concerns: ‘Residents of Chinatown feel not safe’
Teen boy found shot, critically wounded on Auburn Gresham sidewalk
The Latest
White Sox pitcher Dylan Cease
Dylan Cease, still a White Sox on first day of camp, rolls with the flow
Cease assumed he’d be traded by now, and while going to a contender has appeal, he’s “happy to be here”
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Cubs left-handed pitcher Shota Imanaga throws a bullpen at the Cubs complex in Mesa, AZ during the first official workout of spring training.
Cubs
New Cubs pitcher Shota Imanaga ‘as advertised’ in first bullpen of MLB spring training
The Cubs held their first official pitchers and catchers workout of spring training on Wednesday.
 
A woman carries a child outside the migrant shelter at 2241 S. Halsted St. in Pilsen, Tuesday, Dec. 19. A five-year-old migrant that was living at the shelter died Sunday from an illness.
La Voz Chicago
Número de migrantes en refugios en su punto más bajo hasta la fecha
La disminución del número de refugios se produce cuando el número de llegadas al área de Chicago se ha reducido significativamente desde enero.
By Michael Loria
 
FLIGHTATTENDANTS-021424-04.JPG
La Voz Chicago
Asistentes de vuelo protestan frente a O’Hare, uniéndose a miles de trabajadores en huelga en el país
Como parte del Día Mundial de Acción de los Asistentes de Vuelo, los trabajadores de Chicago protestaron por la falta de negociaciones contractuales y exigieron mejores salarios y condiciones de trabajo.
By Phyllis Cha
 
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Friday, Feb. 16, 2024
 