Man fatally shot outside Far South Side home

A man was shot and killed Tuesday in West Pullman on the Far South Side.
The 34-year-old was on a driveway of a home in the 800 block of West 122nd Street just before 6 p.m. when two gunmen approached him and fired shots, Chicago police said.
The man suffered multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn’t been released.
No arrests were reported.
Lurie Children’s Hospital restores parts of communications network knocked offline by ‘criminal threat’
Chicago’s top cop seeks firing of officer who fatally shot 17-year-old boy, but will hearing be public?
‘Brazen’ late night robbery at Chinatown restaurant raises community concerns: ‘Residents of Chinatown feel not safe’
The Latest
Cease assumed he’d be traded by now, and while going to a contender has appeal, he’s “happy to be here”
The Cubs held their first official pitchers and catchers workout of spring training on Wednesday.
La disminución del número de refugios se produce cuando el número de llegadas al área de Chicago se ha reducido significativamente desde enero.
Asistentes de vuelo protestan frente a O’Hare, uniéndose a miles de trabajadores en huelga en el país
Como parte del Día Mundial de Acción de los Asistentes de Vuelo, los trabajadores de Chicago protestaron por la falta de negociaciones contractuales y exigieron mejores salarios y condiciones de trabajo.