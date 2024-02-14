Man fatally shot outside Far South Side home

A man was shot and killed Tuesday in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

The 34-year-old was on a driveway of a home in the 800 block of West 122nd Street just before 6 p.m. when two gunmen approached him and fired shots, Chicago police said.

The man suffered multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn’t been released.

No arrests were reported.