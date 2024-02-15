Ex-state inspector sentenced 1 year in prison for groping women

A former state inspector was sentenced to a year in prison after he admitted groping five women at facilities he inspected and then lied about it in court.

Jose Guillen, a former Illinois Department of Agriculture investigator, admitted in a plea agreement that he “intentionally touched” the victims “for purposes of his own sexual gratification.”

He also pleaded guilty to an obstruction of justice charge for “repeatedly” lying under oath about four of the incidents in a lawsuit filed by one of the victims.

The victims were operators of animal care facilities in Cook County that Guillen inspected for compliance with state laws. He also had a heavy influence on issuing operating licenses.

Guillen, 43, of Melrose Park, was sentenced Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Joan Humphrey Lefkow.

The incidents happened between 2019 and 2021. A federal indictment charging him with four counts of deprivation of civil rights and one count of obstruction of justice was unsealed in July 2022.

