Man shot to death in North Lawndale

A man was shot and killed Thursday in North Lawndale.
The 27-year-old was found with gunshot wounds about 7:50 p.m. on a sidewalk in the 1300 block of South Springfield Avenue, Chicago police said.
He was shot multiple times and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
No arrests were reported.
