The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, February 15, 2024
Crime Chicago Lawndale

Man shot to death in North Lawndale

The man, 27, was found with gunshot wounds about 7:50 p.m. in the 1300 block of South Springfield Avenue. He died at a hospital.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man shot to death in North Lawndale
Crime scene evidence marker.

A evidence marker lies next to a shell casing

Sun-Times file

A man was shot and killed Thursday in North Lawndale.

The 27-year-old was found with gunshot wounds about 7:50 p.m. on a sidewalk in the 1300 block of South Springfield Avenue, Chicago police said.

He was shot multiple times and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No arrests were reported.

Next Up In Crime
Ex-state inspector sentenced 1 year in prison for groping women
Mother’s boyfriend held in stabbing of 9-year-old girl in Beach Park
Person found fatally shot in Far South Side
Will ShotSpotter end in Chicago Friday? Mayor dodges questions as firm indicates there’s no deal
Uptown man charged with burglary, identity theft after allegedly stealing mail
Man stabbed during attempted armed robbery in Loop
The Latest
ST24-counsell-01-8x12.jpg
Cubs
Cubs’ Craig Counsell and Brewers’ Pat Murphy — ‘friends for life’ — to manage through rivalry
Whatever direction the Cubs-Brewers series takes in 2024 and beyond, the managers will remain, Murphy promises, like “brothers.”
By Steve Greenberg
 
Steve McMichael and wife, Misty.
Bears
Bears great Steve McMichael rushed to ER
His family said they were asking for prayers for the 66-year-old “Mongo,” who has ALS.
By Patrick Finley
 
Cubs manager Craig Counsell (center) talks with catchers Miguel Amaya, Yan Gomes and Jorge Alfaro, and pitching coach Tommy Hottovy on the first day of Cubs Spring Training at the team's complex at Mesa, AZ. 02-14-2024.
Cubs
Cubs veteran Kyle Hendricks ‘loves’ Craig Counsell’s message as spring training begins
Hendricks threw his first bullpen of spring training on Thursday and is eyeing live batting practice.
By Maddie Lee
 
Kaapo Kakko
Blackhawks
Blackhawks notes: MacKenzie Entwistle’s scoring woes bode poorly for his stick
Plus, why Rem Pitlick could be a clever trivia answer in the future, and several injury updates beyond Connor Bedard.
By Ben Pope
 
In a country-flavored outfit complete with cowboy hat, Beyoncé chats with Dua Lipa at the Grammy Awards earlier this month.
Entertainment and Culture
US 99 joins small group of country stations playing Beyoncé’s new music
While others have been slow to play the superstar’s new country singles, “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages,” Chicago station puts one of them into its rotation.
By Erica Thompson
 