Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Crime News Suburban Chicago

I-290 lanes reopen after reported shooting on Route 53 in Elk Grove Village

Westbound lanes of Interstate 290 just before Interstate 390 were closed around 8 a.m. and reopened about 40 minutes later, Illinois state police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
State troopers were investigating a shooting Tuesday on Route 53 near Biesterfield Road.

Lanes on Interstate 290 reopened after a reported shooting early Tuesday morning on Route 53 in Elk Grove Village.

About 6:15 a.m., state troopers responded to a report of shots fired on the northbound lanes of Route 53 near Biesterfield Road, Illinois State Police said.

Westbound lanes of Interstate 290 near Interstate 390 were closed about 8 a.m. and reopened about 40 minutes later, state police said.

No injuries were reported.

