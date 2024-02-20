I-290 lanes reopen after reported shooting on Route 53 in Elk Grove Village
Westbound lanes of Interstate 290 just before Interstate 390 were closed around 8 a.m. and reopened about 40 minutes later, Illinois state police said.
Lanes on Interstate 290 reopened after a reported shooting early Tuesday morning on Route 53 in Elk Grove Village.
About 6:15 a.m., state troopers responded to a report of shots fired on the northbound lanes of Route 53 near Biesterfield Road, Illinois State Police said.
Westbound lanes of Interstate 290 near Interstate 390 were closed about 8 a.m. and reopened about 40 minutes later, state police said.
No injuries were reported.
