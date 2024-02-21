The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, February 21, 2024
Man shot, killed on Near West Side

Amaryon Steel, 20, was found lying on the street in the 200 block of South Hamilton Avenue about 9 p.m. Monday, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man died hours after he was wounded in a shooting Monday on the Near West Side.

Steel was shot in the abdomen and was taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital, police said. He died early Tuesday, the Cook County medical examiner's office said. His death was ruled a homicide.

No arrests have been made.

The Latest
Billy Donovan
Bulls
Bulls have a lot to prove to themselves after November Boston massacre
It might have been rock bottom for the 2023-24 Bulls, strolling into Boston and getting thumped by 27. With the second half of the season resuming on Thursday and the Celtics in the United Center, revenge time?
By Joe Cowley
 
Messages written to Daveon Gibson and the other two victims on a sign during a candlelight vigil in honor of Daveon Gibson and two other students outside of Trinity Church at 1244 W Thorndale Ave in Edgewater blocks away from Senn Highschool, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. Three students were shot leaving one dead and two wounded.
Crime
Two boys, 14 and 17, charged with killing Senn High student, wounding 2 others
The teens were charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder, Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling said Wednesday morning.
By Mohammad SamraSophie Sherry, and 1 more
 
Former McCook Police Chief Mario DePasquale walks in the lobby of the Dirksen Federal Courthouse Wednesday.
Chicago corruption trials
Ex-McCook police chief gets more than 2 years in prison for extortion that ‘takes my breath away,’ judge says
Mario DePasquale pleaded guilty late last summer to the extortion conspiracy involving former McCook Mayor Jeff Tobolski. On Wednesday, he insisted his crimes were completely out of character.
By Jon Seidel
 
A Chicago police badge hangs in front of the City of Chicago Public Safety Headquarters on December 1, 2015. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Crime
Disciplinary cases before Chicago Police Board could be halted even longer amid court battle
The battle over police discipline stems from an arbitrator’s finding that state labor law affords the union’s rank-and-file members the right to seek “final and binding arbitration,” like other public sector employees.
By Tom Schuba
 
Connor Bedard playing defense.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks notes: Connor Bedard learning better positions for backchecking
Bedard has tried to play a more complete game since returning from injury, hustling back on defense and being feistier on the ice.
By Ben Pope
 