Man shot, killed on Near West Side

A man died hours after he was wounded in a shooting Monday on the Near West Side.
Amaryon Steel, 20, was found lying on the street in the 200 block of South Hamilton Avenue about 9 p.m. Monday, Chicago police said.
Steel was shot in the abdomen and was taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital, police said. He died early Tuesday, the Cook County medical examiner's office said. His death was ruled a homicide.
No arrests have been made.
