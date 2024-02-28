Couple crossing the street in Garfield Ridge struck, killed

A couple was struck and killed by a motorist as they were crossing the street Sunday in the Garfield Ridge neighborhood.

A man, 43, in a Ford F-150 was attempting to make a left turn about 8:50 a.m. in the 6100 block of South Archer Avenue when he struck the couple as they were in the crosswalk, Chicago police said.

Zofia Chruszcz, 72, was taken in critical condition to Loyola University Medical Center, and Ryszard Stebnicki, 74, was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. Both died in the hospital.

The driver was cited for failure to exercise due care for a pedestrian in the roadway.