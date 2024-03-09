Man critically wounded in Bronzeville shooting

A man was hospitalized after a shooting in Bronzeville Saturday morning.
The 23-year-old was standing outside in the 4000 block of South Dearborn Street about 9:45 a.m. when he was shot in the right leg, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.
No one was in custody.
The Latest
The state gives smaller reimbursements to relatives who provide kinship care than it does to parents who are not related to the children. The Legislature can, and should, fix that.
No matter the vote on Bring Chicago Home, Chicago has to grapple with the lack of housing that would allow everyone, all along the economic spectrum, to afford a place to call home.
The agency has tapped 119 minority- or female-owned businesses for the Red and Purple Modernization project, part of a goal to award 20% of the project’s contracts to “Disadvantaged Business Enterprises.”
Here’s a guide to help you visit the University of Chicago sites where the real drama took place in the Manhattan Project’s development of the nuclear bomb.
With food insecurity still a challenge, it should be a priority to ramp up enrollment in a program that aims to alleviate hunger and improve health among moms, infants and toddlers.