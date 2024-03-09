The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, March 9, 2024
Man critically wounded in Bronzeville shooting

The 23-year-old was standing outside in the 4000 block of South Dearborn Street about 9:45 a.m. when he was shot in the right leg, police said.

Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was hospitalized after a shooting in Bronzeville Saturday morning.

The 23-year-old was standing outside in the 4000 block of South Dearborn Street about 9:45 a.m. when he was shot in the right leg, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

No one was in custody.

