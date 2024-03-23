Newborn hospitalized after shooting, crash that wounded 2 adults in Auburn Gresham

Two people were shot and a newborn baby was among three others hospitalized when a shooting led to a crash Saturday afternoon in Auburn Gresham on the South Side.

About 12:15 p.m., four adults and the newborn were in a vehicle in the 7900 block of South Wood Street when someone began firing at them, hitting two people in the car, according to Chicago police.

The driver of the vehicle tried to flee and flipped, striking two parked cars, police said.

A 40-year-old man with a gunshot wound was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition, officials said. A 37-year-old woman was grazed in the abdomen and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition.

The newborn and two other passengers, both females, were taken to hospitals for observation, police said.

No one was in custody.