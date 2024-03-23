The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, March 23, 2024
Crime News

Newborn hospitalized after shooting, crash that wounded 2 adults in Auburn Gresham

About 12:15 p.m., four adults and the newborn were in a vehicle in the 7900 block of South Wood Street when someone began firing at them, hitting two people in the car, according to Chicago police.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Newborn hospitalized after shooting, crash that wounded 2 adults in Auburn Gresham
Crime scene tape.

Two people were wounded and three passengers were injured in a shooting and crash March 23, 2024 on the South Side.

Sun-Times file

Two people were shot and a newborn baby was among three others hospitalized when a shooting led to a crash Saturday afternoon in Auburn Gresham on the South Side.

About 12:15 p.m., four adults and the newborn were in a vehicle in the 7900 block of South Wood Street when someone began firing at them, hitting two people in the car, according to Chicago police.

The driver of the vehicle tried to flee and flipped, striking two parked cars, police said.

A 40-year-old man with a gunshot wound was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition, officials said. A 37-year-old woman was grazed in the abdomen and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition.

The newborn and two other passengers, both females, were taken to hospitals for observation, police said.

No one was in custody.

Next Up In Crime
Mail ballots trickling in cut Eileen O’Neill Burke’s lead over Clayton Harris in Cook County state’s attorney race
Basketball coaches remember man killed in shootout with Chicago police: ‘He let you know he had your back’
Chicago police officer hurt, man killed in gunfire exchange in Humboldt Park
2 men guilty in murder of 7-year-old Amari Brown, shot while watching fireworks in 2015
Legacy lap: Kim Foxx reflects on growing up in Cabrini, leading ‘difficult conversations’ with no ‘simple answers’
Family gathers to remember Postal Service worker found slain in Orland Park
The Latest
Screen Shot 2024-03-20 at 11.53.54 PM.png
MLB
The A’s have it: Storied Tropicana casino will be razed to accommodate ballpark for Oakland
Bet on it: While Las Vegas gains an MLB team, it loses part of its storied history
By Rob Miech
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_514.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: When BFF visits family, I miss watching football with him
NFL fans is hurt that friend’s travel is disrupting a long tradition of Sunday bonding.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Mayor Brandon Johnson Chicago City Hall.
Editorials
Mayor Johnson, Chicago needs you to get more hits, not misses
The loss of City Hall veteran Richard Guidice is just the latest example of how the Johnson administration seems to be floundering.
By CST Editorial Board
 
A parent and child receive a bag containing food in a CPS program offering free lunch.
Columnists
Illinois voters support free meals for public school kids, oppose health care for undocumented seniors
A poll taken of 700 registered Illinois voters purports to show which of those ideas has strong support and which do not.
By Rich Miller
 
Dobra Bielinski, who has run Delightful Pastries on the far Northwest Side for nearly 25 years, holding a sampling of apple slices, once a popular dessert dish in Chicago.
Food and Restaurants
Apple slices are a nearly forgotten piece of Chicago pastry history
The dessert was popular in the 1950s and 1960s and supposedly a favorite of Mayor Richard J. Daley. Today, though, only a few Chicago bakeries sell it.
By Esther Yoon-Ji Kang
 