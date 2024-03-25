The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, March 25, 2024
Crime News Chicago

Teen injured in West Garfield Park shooting

A 14-year-old boy was in the 4000 block of West Wilcox Street about 7:44 p.m. when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots, hitting him in the arm, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Teen injured in West Garfield Park shooting
carrol shooting 03092018-1.jpg

A 14-year-old boy was walking in the 4000 block of West Wilcox Street about 7:44 p.m. when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots, hitting him in the arm, police said.

Sun-Times file

A teen was injured in a shooting in West Garfield Park on Sunday night.

A 14-year-old boy was walking in the 4000 block of West Wilcox Street about 7:44 p.m. when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots, hitting him in the arm, police said. He took himself to Stroger Hospital, where he was reported in fair condition.

No one is in custody.

Next Up In Crime
Police search for three men in Harlem Irving Plaza jewelry store robbery
Man charged with fatal shooting on Bishop Ford expressway
Woman charged with fatally shooting man in Little Village
Newborn girl being checked at a hospital after shooting, crash in Auburn Gresham that left 2 adults wounded
Mail ballots trickling in cut Eileen O’Neill Burke’s lead over Clayton Harris in Cook County state’s attorney race
Basketball coaches remember man killed in shootout with Chicago police: ‘He let you know he had your back’
The Latest
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Monday, March 25, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
Julian Merryweather
Cubs
Cubs’ relievers plan to put to work lessons from last season’s fade
Adbert Alzolay, Mark Leiter Jr. and Julian Merryweather return with the determination to remain healthy and effective through an entire season and help the Cubs attain the National League playoff berth that seemed a lock last season until their late swoon.
By Mark Gonzales
 
Obit-de Brunoff. Babar author Laurent de Brunhoff signs the wall, while celebrating 75 years of the book on Friday, April 21, 2006 at Mabel's Fables in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. De Brunhoff, a Paris native who moved to the U.S. in the 1980s, March 22 at his home in Key West, Florida.
Laurent de Brunhoff, author and artist who made Babar the elephant world-famous, dies at 98
Just 12 years old when his father, Jean de Brunhoff died, Laurent was an adult when he drew upon his own gifts as a painter and storyteller and released dozens of books about the elephant who reigns over Celesteville.
By Hillel Italie | Associated Press National Writer
 
Kevin Hart
Celebrities
Comedian Kevin Hart to receive Mark Twain Prize for American humor
Now in its 25th year, the Mark Twain Prize annually honors performers who have made a lasting impact on humor and culture.
By Ashraf Khalil | Associated Press
 
Mike Tomlin’s .647 winning percentage ranks 12th all-time among coaches with at least 100 games.
Bears
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin: QB Justin Fields can learn from starter Russell Wilson
The Steelers have been clear with Justin Fields about where he stands in their quarterback room, coach Mike Tomlin said Sunday at the NFL’s annual meeting.
By Patrick Finley
 