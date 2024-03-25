Teen injured in West Garfield Park shooting
A teen was injured in a shooting in West Garfield Park on Sunday night.
A 14-year-old boy was walking in the 4000 block of West Wilcox Street about 7:44 p.m. when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots, hitting him in the arm, police said. He took himself to Stroger Hospital, where he was reported in fair condition.
No one is in custody.
