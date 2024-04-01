The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 1, 2024
Crime West Lawn

Pedestrian dead after hit-and-run in West Lawn

The man, 56, was crossing the street when witnesses saw a car hit him without stopping, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Pedestrian dead after hit-and-run in West Lawn
Police crime scene tape.

The car didn’t stop after driving into the victim, and police are investigating the incident as a homicide.

Sun-Times file

A man was dead on the scene after he was hit by a car in West Lawn late Sunday night on the Southwest Side.

The man, 56, was crossing the street in the 6300 block of South Pulaski Road when a car sped up and hit him about 11:45 p.m., witnesses told Chicago police.

The still-unidentified man suffered major trauma to the head and body and was dead on the scene, police said.

The car didn't stop after driving into the victim, and police are investigating the incident as a homicide.

The Major Accidents Unit of the Chicago Police Department is investigating.

Next Up In Crime
Berwyn woman faces murder, kidnapping charges in death of Rockford car salesman
Teen killed, 3 others wounded in Austin
Man dies after shooting, crash in Auburn Gresham
Man hurt in shooting, another killed in hit-and-run in Gage Park
19-year-old woman killed, 4 others wounded in Austin shooting
Man fatally shot inside home in Auburn Gresham
The Latest
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_513.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: When my mom died, cousin couldn’t wait to announce it online
Her hasty Facebook post broke the news while immediate family was still processing the loss.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Monday, April 1, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
ST24-CWS-cousins-01-8x12.jpg
White Sox
White Sox trade reliever Jake Cousins to Yankees for cash considerations; Erick Fedde delivers solid debut
Cousins had a 4.82 ERA in 9⅓ innings in nine relief appearances for the Brewers last season.
By Kyle Williams
 
Eloy Jimenez
Sports
Eloy Jimenez exits with left adductor soreness as Sox get swept in first series against Tigers
Jimenez pulled up lame as he ran to first base on a groundout in the sixth inning.
By Kyle Williams
 
BAIL-091923-05.JPG
Crime
Berwyn woman faces murder, kidnapping charges in death of Rockford car salesman
Rosie Chavez, 46, is accused of first-degree murder and kidnapping in the death of Crisoforo Osorio-Gonzalez, 36, whose body was found in a Little Village alley Feb. 13.
By Sun-Times Wire
 