Pedestrian dead after hit-and-run in West Lawn

A man was dead on the scene after he was hit by a car in West Lawn late Sunday night on the Southwest Side.
The man, 56, was crossing the street in the 6300 block of South Pulaski Road when a car sped up and hit him about 11:45 p.m., witnesses told Chicago police.
The still-unidentified man suffered major trauma to the head and body and was dead on the scene, police said.
The car didn't stop after driving into the victim, and police are investigating the incident as a homicide.
The Major Accidents Unit of the Chicago Police Department is investigating.
