Man found fatally shot in West Garfield Park

A man was found shot and killed in West Garfield Park Tuesday morning, police said.
The man, 54, was found with two gunshot wounds to the abdomen in the 800 block of South Kolmar Avenue around 7:40 a.m., according to Chicago police.
He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was initially listed in critical condition and later died. His name was not released.
No arrests have been made and Area 4 detectives are investigating.
