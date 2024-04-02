The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 2, 2024
Man found fatally shot in West Garfield Park

The man, 54, was shot twice in the abdomen, according to police.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
The unidentified man, 54, was found with two gunshot wounds to the abdomen in the 800 block of South Kolmar Avenue around 7:40 a.m., according to Chicago police.

A man was found shot and killed in West Garfield Park Tuesday morning, police said.

The man, 54, was found with two gunshot wounds to the abdomen in the 800 block of South Kolmar Avenue around 7:40 a.m., according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was initially listed in critical condition and later died. His name was not released.

No arrests have been made and Area 4 detectives are investigating.

