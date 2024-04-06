Man, 37, killed in Near West Side shooting

A man was killed in a shooting late Friday on the Near West Side.

The 37-year-old was shot multiple times about 11:45 p.m. when a group of people opened fire at him as he stood near his car in the 1300 block of West 13th Street, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner's office hasn't released his identity.

Officials say three males opened fire on the man.