The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, April 6, 2024
Crime News

Man fatally shot in Englewood

The 55-year-old was killed in a shooting in the 6700 block of South Ashland Avenue, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man fatally shot in Englewood
Crime scene tape.

Police tape at an armored car robbery. Sun-Times stock photo ORG XMIT: CST1304011304252547

Sun-Times file

A man was fatally shot Saturday morning in Englewood on the South Side.

About 11 a.m., the 55-year-old was in the 6700 block of South Ashland Avenue when someone fired from a vehicle, striking him in the body, Chicago police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one was in custody.

Next Up In Crime
Man, 37, killed in Near West Side shooting
‘I don’t know how I can live without him': Chicago cop who died by suicide was devoted family man
Foot Locker security guard slain outside Chatham shop remembered as ‘fun-loving, gentle giant’
Woman shot at West Side gas station ‘in retaliation for pending testimony’ in murder case, she says
Senn High School students shot for the 2nd time this year: ‘Police cannot solve this all by themselves’
‘A gift to Madigan’s defense': Judge has harsh words for key witness who gave false answer on gun form
The Latest
20240309_CHIatCLB_Huddle.jpg
Chicago Fire
Fire look to capitalize on home-heavy schedule
The match Saturday at Soldier Field with the Houston Dynamo begins a stretch of four home games over the next five.
By Brian Sandalow
 
turkeys04-09-12.JPG
Outdoors
Chicago outdoors: Turkey flocks are among the notes
A question on the size of turkey flocks heads the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.
By Dale Bowman
 
Screen Shot 2024-04-03 at 11.07.16 PM.png
College Sports
Bracket busters? UConn has been more like bracket gangbusters
Bet on it: Behind genius Hurley, UConn looks to go 6-0 against the spread in NCAA tourney for second consecutive year
By Rob Miech
 
Chicago Ald. Jeanette Taylor, wearing a black and white tweed jacket, stands at a lectern and microphone.
Letters to the Editor
Ald. Jeanette Taylor is ‘spot on’ about Mayor Johnson’s shortcomings
It seems Chicago’s mayor likes to project this idea of getting along, but he doesn’t seem to really get along with anyone who doesn’t agree with him.
By Letters to the Editor
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_645.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Bossy sister is aggravating my mental health problems
Person with generalized anxiety disorder considers cutting ties with sibling to stop blowing up at her when she causes stress.
By Abigail Van Buren
 