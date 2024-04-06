Man fatally shot in Englewood

A man was fatally shot Saturday morning in Englewood on the South Side.
About 11 a.m., the 55-year-old was in the 6700 block of South Ashland Avenue when someone fired from a vehicle, striking him in the body, Chicago police said.
He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
No one was in custody.
