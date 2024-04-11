FBI seeks man who robbed West Ridge bank, tried to rob one in Garfield Ridge

The FBI is looking for a suspect who they say robbed a bank and attempted to rob another on the Northwest and West sides, according to the agency.

The robbery occurred Tuesday shortly before 4 p.m. at a Citibank at 2801 W. Devon Ave. The next day, investigators believe the same man attempted to rob a Chase Bank at 5687 S. Archer Ave. in Garfield Ridge.

In both cases, the man was said to have demanded money and threatened violence before fleeing on foot.

The suspect is described as a 30- to 40-year-old man, about 5 foot 6, the agency said. In both robberies he was wearing a North Face puffer jacket with a fur-trimmed hood, white mask and dark pants, though he also wore dark-rimmed glasses during the Tuesday robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at (312) 421-6700.

