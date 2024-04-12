Top cop unveils ‘four pillar plan’ to address citywide robberies and car thefts

Chicago police officials unveiled a "four pillar plan" to address car thefts and persistent robberies, which have remained stubbornly high in recent years Friday afternoon.

Police officials joined Mayor Brandon Johnson and Ald. Pat Dowell (3rd) to announce the plan, which utilizes technology, focus missions, public engagement and accountability, Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling told reporters at Public Safety Headquarters, 3510 S. Michigan Ave.

It marked the first time Johnson and Snelling had appeared together since the Dexter Reed shooting.

"These robberies have created trauma for the victims and fear in our communities," Snelling said. "That's why we have a department-wide plan to address these crimes. We want everyone in this city to not only feel safe, but to actually be safe."

Snelling announced a partnership with Hyundai and Kia to host vehicle safety days during the first week of May at Guarenteed Rate Field where eligible owners can get software updates to help prevent vehicle thefts.

Along with the updates, vehicle owners can also receive catalytic converter etchings and steering wheel clubs.

"We want to be proactive and not just reactive when these crimes occur," Snelling said.

Snelling told reporters the plan aligns with Mayor Brandon Johnson's idea to "use the full force of government and have everyone play a part in bringing safe streets to the city."

Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling looks on as Mayor Brandon Johnson speaks during a news conference Friday at CPD headquarters on the South Side. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

"Through this collaborative, community driven and technology driven approach, I'm confident in our ability to investigate crimes and bring justice to our communities," Johnson told reporters. "Everyone in every neighborhood deserves to feel safe walking down the street, commuting to work and enjoying life in our wonderful city."

The department is utilizing license plate readers and pod cameras to help identify offenders and collect video evidence to include when releasing community alerts, which can generate tips and information to help aid an investigation.

"These community alerts are put out in the hopes that those with information come forward," Antoinette Ursitti, chief of detectives, said at the press conference. "With most of these crimes, someone out there knows something."

Through weekly data-driven meetings between patrol units and detectives, resources are deployed to areas where robberies and car thefts are being committed.

So far this year, the Vehicular Hijacking Task Force has conducted 10 operations, resulting in more than 80 arrests and the recovery of more than 140 stolen or hijacked vehicles, according to Ursitti.

Citywide motor vehicle thefts through the end of March dropped 24% — from 7,314 to 5,594 — compared to last year while robberies remained roughly the same, according to police data.

Early Friday morning, three men were robbed at gunpoint during separate armed robberies in 15 minutes in Lincoln Park and the Near North Side about a mile apart.

"Ultimately, these efforts are the foundation of strong criminal cases that bring violent offenders to justice, provide closure for victims and prevent future incidents," Ursitti said.

"I think it's very important that we do have collaboration because it is a hands all hands on deck issue," Dowell said.