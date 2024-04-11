Dexter Reed Shooting
On March 21, 2024, five tactical officers stopped 26-year-old Dexter Reed for an alleged seat belt violation, surrounding his car before he shot one of the officers in the hand. In return, the other cops fired nearly 100 rounds in 41 seconds
Killing of Dexter Reed raises questions about Chicago police reform. ‘The message is, go in guns blazing.’
Alexandra Block, an attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois, said the Chicago police department’s approach to reform has amounted to “a box-checking exercise,” and the promises of overhauling the culture haven’t been kept.
Watchdog chief questions whether Chicago cops lied about why they stopped Dexter Reed before killing him in exchange of gunfire
COPA Chief Administrator Andrea Kersten raised “grave concerns” about the officers in a letter to Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling last week.
An exchange of gunfire during a traffic stop last month killed the driver and wounded one of the several Chicago police officers involved in the gunfight.
Basketball coaches remember man killed in shootout with Chicago police: ‘He let you know he had your back’
Dexter Reed, 26, was fatally shot after a shootout that wounded a Chicago police officer Thursday evening in Humboldt Park.
Dexter Reed, 26, was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital Thursday evening. The wounded officer was rushed to Stroger Hospital in good condition.
Latest Stories