The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 11, 2024

Dexter Reed Shooting

On March 21, 2024, five tactical officers stopped 26-year-old Dexter Reed for an alleged seat belt violation, surrounding his car before he shot one of the officers in the hand. In return, the other cops fired nearly 100 rounds in 41 seconds

Chicago police officers at fatal traffic stop in Humboldt Park last month.
Dexter Reed Shooting
Killing of Dexter Reed raises questions about Chicago police reform. ‘The message is, go in guns blazing.’
Alexandra Block, an attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois, said the Chicago police department’s approach to reform has amounted to “a box-checking exercise,” and the promises of overhauling the culture haven’t been kept.
By Tom Schuba and Frank Main
 
Dexter Reed Shooting
11th Police District Council calls for restraint in community following release of Dexter Reed footage
 
Editorials
Dexter Reed’s shooting leaves Chicago with questions that demand answers
 
Dexter Reed Shooting
Dexter Reed’s brother arrested at protests after police shooting footage released
 
Dexter Reed Shooting
Clashes break out at protest on West Side after release of Dexter Reed shooting footage
 
Screenshot 2024-04-09 at 10.28.02 AM.png
Dexter Reed Shooting
Watchdog chief questions whether Chicago cops lied about why they stopped Dexter Reed before killing him in exchange of gunfire
COPA Chief Administrator Andrea Kersten raised “grave concerns” about the officers in a letter to Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling last week.
By Tom SchubaFrank Main, and 3 more
 
Dexter Reed
Dexter Reed Shooting
Chicago officials to release video showing fatal police shooting in Humboldt Park
An exchange of gunfire during a traffic stop last month killed the driver and wounded one of the several Chicago police officers involved in the gunfight.
By Tom Schuba and Frank Main
 
IMG_3837.jpg
Dexter Reed Shooting
Basketball coaches remember man killed in shootout with Chicago police: ‘He let you know he had your back’
Dexter Reed, 26, was fatally shot after a shootout that wounded a Chicago police officer Thursday evening in Humboldt Park.
By Mohammad Samra
 
Screenshot from Google Maps of the 3800 block of West Ferdinand Street in Chicago.
Dexter Reed Shooting
Chicago police officer hurt, man killed in gunfire exchange in Humboldt Park
Dexter Reed, 26, was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital Thursday evening. The wounded officer was rushed to Stroger Hospital in good condition.
By Kade Heather and Tom Schuba
 
Latest Stories
Blackhawks’ Alex Vlasic has proved his mettle against NHL’s biggest stars this season
Digging details of nature and the total solar eclipse
Michael Douglas turns on the charm as the cheeky Founding Father in ‘Franklin’
Man shot, wounded at CTA Red Line stop in Roseland
Bulls exec Arturas Karnisovas needs change of heart on roster building