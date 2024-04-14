Woman killed, teen wounded in Washington Heights shooting

A woman is dead and a teenage boy wounded after they were shot during an argument Saturday night in the Washington Heights neighborhood.

The woman, 21, was in a car with the 15-year-old in the 9300 block of South Bishop Street when a person she knew pulled up in a silver sedan and began arguing with them, Chicago police said.

The person in the sedan, who police only described as female, sprayed pepper spray into the victim's car, began to drive away, but then returned and fired multiple shots about 9:20 p.m., police said.

The 21-year-old was struck in the head and pronounced dead at Little Company of Mary Hospital in Evergreen Park, police said.

The teen was shot in the chest and was taken to the same hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

No arrests were reported.