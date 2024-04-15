The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 15, 2024
Crime News Chicago

Man shot, wounded in attempted robbery near Diversey Harbor

A 49-year-old man was in the 2800 block of North Cannon Avenue when a man walked up to him with a gun. The victim grabbed the gun and it went off, wounding him in the torso, police say.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man shot, wounded in attempted robbery near Diversey Harbor
CPD-07XX20-02.JPG

A 49-year-old man was standing in a park in the 2800 block of North Cannon Avenue when a man walked up to him with a gun and announced a robbery, police said. The victim grabbed the gun and it went off, hitting him in the torso.

Sun-Times file

A man was wounded in an attempted robbery near Diversey Harbor on Sunday night, Chicago police said.

A 49-year-old man was in the 2800 block of North Cannon Avenue about 7:40 p.m. when a man walked up to him with a gun and announced a robbery, police said. The victim grabbed the gun and it went off, wounding him in the torso.

The victim was taken to St. Joseph Hospital by a friend and later transferred to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

No one is in custody.

Next Up In Crime
Motorcyclist struck, killed in West Elsdon
Two wounded in Englewood shooting
9-year-old girl killed in Back of the Yards mass attack was ‘the princess of the family’
South Shore shooting victim’s family still seeking answers: ‘He was my reflection’
1 killed, 1 wounded in Austin shooting
Man shot to death in East Garfield Park
The Latest
georgia-nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Monday, April 15, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
Bulls
Bulls drop season finale in New York and now turn attention to play-in
The Bulls gave the Knicks all they could handle before falling in overtime. Next up is Atlanta and the play-in game, as DeMar DeRozan & Co. hope to finally find that signature moment this season.
By Joe Cowley
 
Chicago Bulls v Atlanta Hawks
Bulls
Bulls with some key injury concerns before play-in game against Hawks
Ayo Dosunmu (quad) has done a number on Atlanta’s Trae Young this season, and Andre Drummond (left ankle) has played some of his best basketball against the Hawks. Both could miss Wednesday’s play-in game.
By Joe Cowley
 
NCAA LSU Iowa Basketball
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky GM Jeff Pagliocca continues stretch of bold moves on the eve of his first WNBA Draft
Ahead of the WNBA’s most significant draft class, the Sky acquired the No. 7 pick from the Lynx in exchange for the No. 8 pick this year, forward Sika Koné, a 2025 2nd-round pick and the rights to swap 2026 1st-round picks. In addition, the Sky received the rights to Nikolina Milic.
By Annie Costabile
 
Rangers White Sox Spring Baseball
White Sox
White Sox right-hander Nick Nastrini to make MLB debut on Monday
Nick Nastrini was acquired from the Dodgers in the Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly trade.
By Kyle Williams
 