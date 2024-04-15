Man shot, wounded in attempted robbery near Diversey Harbor

A man was wounded in an attempted robbery near Diversey Harbor on Sunday night, Chicago police said.

A 49-year-old man was in the 2800 block of North Cannon Avenue about 7:40 p.m. when a man walked up to him with a gun and announced a robbery, police said. The victim grabbed the gun and it went off, wounding him in the torso.

The victim was taken to St. Joseph Hospital by a friend and later transferred to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

No one is in custody.

