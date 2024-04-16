The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 16, 2024
Crime News Chicago

1,000 pounds of substances used with meth, cocaine seized in Chicago

The substances were found April 11 in a shipping container on its way from China to northwest suburban Wood Dale.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
More than 1,000 pounds of materials commonly used to make methamphetamine and mix with cocaine were seized last week in Chicago, officials said.

Officers with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection intercepted a shipping container carrying 26 boxes full of bags of powdery substances Thursday. The shipment was on its way from China to northwest suburban Wood Dale, the agency said.

The substances were identified as BMK methyl Glycidate, which is formed while making a type of meth, and Benzocaine, which is often used as a cutting agent for cocaine, the agency said.

Department of Homeland Security officials are investigating the seizure.

“Our ability to collect intelligence and the experience and knowledge of our officers were key in stopping these shipments,” said LaFonda Sutton-Burke, the agency’s Chicago Field Office director of field operations.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Chicago field office has seized about 23,000 pounds of illegal drugs so far this year — about 15,000 pounds of it marijuana, which remains federally illegal.

