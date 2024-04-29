The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 29, 2024
Crime

16-year-old boy among 3 wounded in Humboldt Park shooting

They were standing near the sidewalk when someone opened fire around 1 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of North Keeler Avenue, Chicago police said.

By  Cindy Hernandez
   
SHARE 16-year-old boy among 3 wounded in Humboldt Park shooting
Chicago police officers work the scene where three people were shot in the 1200 block of North Keeler Avenue, in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Chicago police officers work the scene where three people were shot in the 1200 block of North Keeler Avenue, in the Humboldt Park neighborhood, Monday, April 29, 2024.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

Three people were shot, including a 16-year-old boy, Monday afternoon in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

They were standing near the sidewalk when someone opened fire around 1 p.m. in the 1200 block of North Keeler Avenue, Chicago police said.

The teenage boy was struck in the leg and taken to St. Mary Hospital in good condition. Two men, 28 and 30, were shot in the stomach, police said. The 28-year-old was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, while the other was taken to St. Mary Hospital, also in critical condition.

Lily Zepera, 29, who lives nearby said she was outside when she saw a white Honda drive by and a man get out before opening fire. She said the man jumped back in the vehicle and drove off.

“He pulled up to the corner and just started shooting,” she said. “This is always happening around here, and it’s scary. I just want to move out.”

Police said the victims were not cooperating with officers.

An employee at Pete and Jacks Food and Liquor, who did not want to be named, said he was inside the store when he heard gunfire and ran to lock the door.

“We had customers inside, so I went and locked the door,” he said. “I didn’t want to risk anyone coming in. After a while, I took a look outside to make sure there wasn’t anyone out there and let the customers out.”

He said he heard police sirens shortly after the shooting.

Next Up In Crime
Slain Officer Huesca celebrated for his courage and character: 'Luis, your nickname should be Lionheart’
Man fatally shot outside Logan Square Walgreens
Solitary confinement in Illinois prisons violates human rights, Chicago lawyers group says
SWAT incident concludes after woman shot in South Shore
Man fatally shot in South Chicago
Hundreds gather at visitation for Chicago Police Officer Luis Huesca
The Latest
La Voz Chicago
Icónico restaurante del centro de Chicago se convierte en Pancho’s Cantina
Se ha removido “Plymouth” del anuncio gigante y será reemplazado por “Pancho’s”.
By Jessica Ma
 
David Vargas and his wife, Daryenis, dance after getting married with 14 other couples in a joint celebration.
La Voz Chicago
Fotos: 15 parejas de migrantes contraen matrimonio en una ceremonia en Chicago
Las parejas, en su mayoría de Venezuela, se reunieron en Park Community Church para la ceremonia de casi dos horas y media.
By Adriana Cardona-Maguigad | WBEZ
 
University of Chicago students, faculty members and their supporters protest in support of Palestine and march around the South Side campus, Friday, April 26, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
La Voz Chicago
Universidades de Chicago se unen a Northwestern en manifestaciones pro palestinas
Cientos de manifestantes de la Universidad de Chicago, la Escuela del Instituto de Arte de Chicago, Columbia College Chicago y la Universidad Roosevelt se manifestaron en apoyo de las personas que viven en Gaza.
By Isabel FunkSophie Sherry, and 1 more
 
Israel-Hamas War
Illinois Holocaust Museum calls out antisemitism at campus protests
“Bad actors are using the cover of free speech in this moment of tension to normalize dangerous ideas that cause real harm to Jewish students and communities,” read the museum’s statement.
By Isabel Funk and Violet Miller
 
Billie Eilish acknowledges the cheers during her Grant Park performance at Lollapalooza 2023.
Music
Billie Eilish tour comes to United Center in November
Pop star’s worldwide ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft’ tour kicks off Sept. 29 in Quebec City.
By Associated Press
 