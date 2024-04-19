The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 19, 2024
Crime News Chicago

Man stabbed to death in Pilsen

The man was found with stab wounds around 4:15 a.m., police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man stabbed to death in Pilsen
crime-scene-tape.jpg

The man, 23, was found in the 1600 block of South Loomis Street.

File photo

A man was found stabbed to dead in Pilsen early Friday, police said.

The unidentified man, 23, was in the 1600 block of South Loomis Street when he was found around 4:15 a.m. with stab wounds to the back, abdomen and shoulder, according to Chicago police.

He was dead on the scene.

Area 3 detectives are investigating and no one is in custody.

Next Up In Crime
25 years after my dad was killed, his murder is unsolved. Two bills could spur action on cold cases like his.
Joliet mother charged in death of girl, 12, who ingested heroin, fentanyl
Protesters demand firing of top cop and officers who fatally shot Dexter Reed
In case of Dexter Reed, killed by cops in traffic stop, court filings, family detail struggle with mental health
Man charged in slaying of 74-year-old man in Greater Grand Crossing
3 University of Chicago students held up near campus
The Latest
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-532.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Groom worries about tattooed cousin at his wedding
He fears the free-spirited guest, with her ink and underarm hair, will steal focus from the bride and draw ridicule.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
The Rev. Mark Santo, shown at St. Philip High School in Chicago in the 1960s.
The Watchdogs
Catholic priest accused of sex abuse served in 9 church jurisdictions, including Chicago. So why is he on just one abuser list?
The Catholic church’s transparency on accusations of sexual abuse by clergy members, including the Rev. Mark Santo, remains inconsistent and lacking across the United States, clouding the extent of the crisis more than 20 years after it exploded into view.
By Robert Herguth
 
The Watchdogs
CTA touts ‘Second Chance’ program for ex-offenders, but few end up with permanent jobs
About 14% of those in the apprenticeship program found permanent full-time employment with the transit agency, a Sun-Times investigation found. Others, some strung along for years, remained in low-paying roles with no benefits.
By Lauren FitzPatrick and Frank Main
 
Wanda Jemison, who has worked at Conn-Selmer for 18 years, soders a complete Vincent Bach trumpet by hand at the factory in Elkhart, Indiana Wednesday, March 27, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Columnists
Look inside the Indiana company trying to re-create the world's best trumpets
Chicago Symphony Orchestra musicians help Conn-Selmer’s quest for the perfect instrument.
By Neil Steinberg
 
Chicagonolimitsfishingboat.jpg
Outdoors
Chicago No Limits Fishing opens fishing and boating for people with disabilities
Chicago No Limits Fishing gives people with disabilities the ability to experience boating and fishing around downtown on Lake Michigan and the Chicago River.
By Dale Bowman
 