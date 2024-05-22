The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 22, 2024
Man stabbed to death at City Winery in West Loop

The man, 47, was stabbed multiple times about 5 p.m. Wednesday. A 41-year-old man was taken into custody.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man, 47, was stabbed to death Wednesday at City Winery in the West Loop. A 41-year-old man was taken into custody.

A man was stabbed to death Wednesday at a business in the West Loop.

About 5 p.m., the 47-year-old was at City Winery, 1200 W. Randolph St., when another man stabbed him multiple times with a knife, Chicago police and fire officials said.

The victim suffered several stab wounds to his chest and back. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A 41-year-old man was taken into custody, according to police.

Detectives are investigating.

