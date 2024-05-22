Man stabbed to death at City Winery in West Loop

A man was stabbed to death Wednesday at a business in the West Loop.

About 5 p.m., the 47-year-old was at City Winery, 1200 W. Randolph St., when another man stabbed him multiple times with a knife, Chicago police and fire officials said.

The victim suffered several stab wounds to his chest and back. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A 41-year-old man was taken into custody, according to police.

Detectives are investigating.