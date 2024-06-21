Teen charged in fatal shooting of 7-year-old boy on Near West Side

Chicago’s top cop announced Friday evening that a teenager has been charged in the daytime killing of a 7-year-old boy earlier this week on the Near West Side.

The 16-year-old was charged with first-degree murder for the shooting of Jai’mani Amir Rivera around 3 p.m. Tuesday near his apartment complex in the 2300 block of West Jackson Boulevard, Police Supt. Larry Snelling told reporters.

Jai’mani was leaving home when he was struck in the chest by gunfire that came from outside the complex, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Responding officers rendered aid to the boy and rushed him to Stroger Hospital in a squad car, but he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police investigate the shooting Tuesday afternoon of a 7-year-old boy who was shot and killed outside an apartment complex in the 2300 block of West Jackson Boulevard. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

The teen suspect was taken into custody Thursday in the 1800 block of West Monroe Street, just blocks from the shooting scene. He was charged as a juvenile and was wanted on two warrants at the time of his arrest, police said.

Law enforcement sources have said Jai’Mani may have been shot with a rifle, and Mayor Brandon Johnson indicated the weapon used in the attack was illegal.

“We have had enough of this,” Johnson said at a news conference outside the hospital on Tuesday with Snelling.

“We’re not pointing a finger at anybody,” Johnson added. “We all have to get to work and decide what kind of city we ultimately want to be: A city where children can get up and walk and ride their bikes and play, or a city that has allowed weapons to come into this city to terrorize us.”

Snelling said officers were canvassing the area and checking for video evidence to help identify the gunman. At a vigil Wednesday near the shooting scene on Wednesday, more than 100 people gathered to remember Jai’mani and call for action.

His aunt, Vanessa Rivera, described him as “outgoing” and said he had just gotten a jersey for the upcoming football season with the number he wanted: seven. “All I ask for is justice,” she said.

Mourners gather for a balloon release and vigil Wednesday for 7-year-old Jai’Mani Amir Rivera on West Jackson Boulevard near South Western Avenue, about 24 hours after the boy was shot to death on the sidewalk outside a nearby apartment complex on the Near West Side. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

A reward for information leading to the suspect’s identification totaled at least $16,000. By Thursday, police said a person of interest was in custody without providing further details.

The fatal shooting came in the wake of a violent Father’s Day weekend that left 72 people wounded, including a 13-year-old boy who was killed in North Lawndale.

Earlier this week, Snelling said 172 juveniles had been victims of gun violence this year. Jai’Mani is the eighth child age 15 or younger to have been shot to death this year, according to Sun-Times homicide data.

“It’s unfortunate that a mother and a father, who are doing what they are supposed to do for their 7-year-old and raising their child, that their child can’t even walk out to the sidewalk without being struck by random gunfire,” Snelling said at the Tuesday news conference.

A GoFundMe campaign set up by Jai’Mani’s family had raised more than $28,000 of a $50,000 goal by Friday evening.