The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 21, 2024
Crime

Teen charged in fatal shooting of 7-year-old boy on Near West Side

Jai’mani Amir Rivera was shot and killed around 3 p.m. Tuesday near his apartment complex in the 2300 block of West Jackson Boulevard.

By  Tom Schuba and Kade Heather
   
SHARE Teen charged in fatal shooting of 7-year-old boy on Near West Side
Mourners gather for a balloon release and vigil Wednesday for 7-year-old Jai’Mani Amir Rivera on West Jackson Boulevard near South Western Avenue, about 24 hours after the boy was shot to death on the sidewalk outside a nearby apartment complex on the Near West Side.

Mourners gather for a balloon release and vigil Wednesday for 7-year-old Jai’Mani Amir Rivera on West Jackson Boulevard near South Western Avenue, about 24 hours after the boy was shot to death on the sidewalk outside a nearby apartment complex on the Near West Side.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Chicago’s top cop announced Friday evening that a teenager has been charged in the daytime killing of a 7-year-old boy earlier this week on the Near West Side.

The 16-year-old was charged with first-degree murder for the shooting of Jai’mani Amir Rivera around 3 p.m. Tuesday near his apartment complex in the 2300 block of West Jackson Boulevard, Police Supt. Larry Snelling told reporters.

Jai’mani was leaving home when he was struck in the chest by gunfire that came from outside the complex, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Responding officers rendered aid to the boy and rushed him to Stroger Hospital in a squad car, but he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Screenshot 2024-06-21 at 4.39.56 PM.png

Police investigate the shooting Tuesday afternoon of a 7-year-old boy who was shot and killed outside an apartment complex in the 2300 block of West Jackson Boulevard.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

The teen suspect was taken into custody Thursday in the 1800 block of West Monroe Street, just blocks from the shooting scene. He was charged as a juvenile and was wanted on two warrants at the time of his arrest, police said.

Law enforcement sources have said Jai’Mani may have been shot with a rifle, and Mayor Brandon Johnson indicated the weapon used in the attack was illegal.

“We have had enough of this,” Johnson said at a news conference outside the hospital on Tuesday with Snelling.

“We’re not pointing a finger at anybody,” Johnson added. “We all have to get to work and decide what kind of city we ultimately want to be: A city where children can get up and walk and ride their bikes and play, or a city that has allowed weapons to come into this city to terrorize us.”

Snelling said officers were canvassing the area and checking for video evidence to help identify the gunman. At a vigil Wednesday near the shooting scene on Wednesday, more than 100 people gathered to remember Jai’mani and call for action.

His aunt, Vanessa Rivera, described him as “outgoing” and said he had just gotten a jersey for the upcoming football season with the number he wanted: seven. “All I ask for is justice,” she said.

Mourners gather for a balloon release and vigil for 7-year-old Jai’Mani Amir Rivera on West Jackson Boulevard near South Western Avenue, about 24 hours after the boy was shot to death on the sidewalk outside a nearby apartment complex on the Near West Side, Wednesday, June 19, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Mourners gather for a balloon release and vigil Wednesday for 7-year-old Jai’Mani Amir Rivera on West Jackson Boulevard near South Western Avenue, about 24 hours after the boy was shot to death on the sidewalk outside a nearby apartment complex on the Near West Side.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

A reward for information leading to the suspect’s identification totaled at least $16,000. By Thursday, police said a person of interest was in custody without providing further details.

The fatal shooting came in the wake of a violent Father’s Day weekend that left 72 people wounded, including a 13-year-old boy who was killed in North Lawndale.

Earlier this week, Snelling said 172 juveniles had been victims of gun violence this year. Jai’Mani is the eighth child age 15 or younger to have been shot to death this year, according to Sun-Times homicide data.

“It’s unfortunate that a mother and a father, who are doing what they are supposed to do for their 7-year-old and raising their child, that their child can’t even walk out to the sidewalk without being struck by random gunfire,” Snelling said at the Tuesday news conference.

A GoFundMe campaign set up by Jai’Mani’s family had raised more than $28,000 of a $50,000 goal by Friday evening.

Screenshot 2024-06-21 at 4.46.11 PM.png

Mayor Brandon Johnson and Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling at a press conference following the fatal shooting of 7-year-old Jai’mani Amir Rivera.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Next Up In Crime
Wrongful convictions unit failed to look into possible police misconduct in murder case, confidential report concludes
31st Street Beach should close at 9 p.m. due to violence, alderman says
Former Illinois lawmaker gets a year in prison for cheating on her taxes
Bomberos apagan un gran incendio en un edificio comercial de Humboldt Park
El alcalde Johnson anuncia la expansión de un fondo de $10 millones para las víctimas de la violencia armada y sus familias
Man killed in Back of the Yards shooting
The Latest
Police crime scene tape.
Crime
31st Street Beach should close at 9 p.m. due to violence, alderman says
Three people have been killed in separate shootings this week near the 31st Street Beach.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A fire covers the area at Commercial Pallet at 2029 W Hubbard St in West Town, Tuesday, June 18, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Photography
Picture Chicago: 20 can't-miss Sun-Times photos from this week in news
Chief Keef performed in the Chicago area for the first time in nearly 12 years, Mayor Brandon Johnson toured North Lawndale — aiming to show a different side of the neighborhood — on Juneteenth, and a historic heat wave hit the city.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Actor Taylor Wily, also known as Teila Tuli, gestures to fans after throwing out the ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers in Seattle on June 14, 2014. Wily, an actor known for his roles on “Hawaii Five-0” and “Magnum P.I,” has died at 56. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
Entertainment and Culture
UFC 1 fighter Taylor Wily, ‘Hawaii Five-0’ fan favorite, dies at 56
Wily played Kamekona on “Hawaii Five-0” from 2010 through 2020. He continued in the same role with the reboot of “Magnum P.I.”
By Associated Press
 
In the documentary "Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple," the actor and musician looks back at his life's highs and lows.
Movies and TV
'Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple' explores rocker's alliance with The Boss and HBO's crime boss
Springsteen, McCartney and other famous fans talk up the musician and ‘Sopranos’ star in comprehensive documentary.
By Richard Roeper
 
Former state Sen. Annazette Collins walks into the Dirksen Federal Courthouse for her trial for tax charges on Wednesday.
Chicago corruption trials
Former Illinois lawmaker gets a year in prison for cheating on her taxes
Ex-state Sen. Annazette Collins told the judge that she “let the voters down” and is “determined to never be in this situation again.”
By Jon Seidel
 