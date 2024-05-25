The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, May 25, 2024
2 men found fatally shot in Albany Park

Late Friday, officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 4700 block of North Troy Street and found two men shot in the east alley, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
CPDTape-01 (3).JPG

Two men were found fatally shot May 24, 2024 on the North Side.

Sun-Times file photo

Two men were found fatally shot Friday night in Albany Park on the North Side.

About 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 4700 block of North Troy Street and found the men shot in the east alley, according to Chicago police.

One man, thought to be in his early 20s, and the other, 21, were both dead at the scene with head wounds, police said.

A witness told police a black sedan fled the scene.

No one was in custody.

