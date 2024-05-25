2 men found fatally shot in Albany Park

Two men were found fatally shot Friday night in Albany Park on the North Side.
About 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 4700 block of North Troy Street and found the men shot in the east alley, according to Chicago police.
One man, thought to be in his early 20s, and the other, 21, were both dead at the scene with head wounds, police said.
A witness told police a black sedan fled the scene.
No one was in custody.
