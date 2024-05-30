Boy, 12, critically hurt in Austin hit-and-run

A 12-year-old boy was injured in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday night in Austin.
The boy was crossing the street about 7:10 p.m. in the 100 block of North Menard Avenue when a driver hit him, Chicago police said.
The boy was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition with injuries throughout his body, police said.
The motorist continued driving after striking the boy, police said.
Detectives are investigating.
