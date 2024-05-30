The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, May 30, 2024
Crime News Chicago

Boy, 12, critically hurt in Austin hit-and-run

The boy was crossing the street in the 100 block of North Menard Avenue about 7:10 p.m. Wednesday when a driver struck him.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Boy, 12, critically hurt in Austin hit-and-run
ambulance.jpg

A 12-year-old boy was injured in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday night in Austin.

Sun-Times file

A 12-year-old boy was injured in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday night in Austin.

The boy was crossing the street about 7:10 p.m. in the 100 block of North Menard Avenue when a driver hit him, Chicago police said.

The boy was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition with injuries throughout his body, police said.

The motorist continued driving after striking the boy, police said.

Detectives are investigating.

Next Up In Crime
9-year-old boy, woman injured in West Pullman hit-and-run
Email hack may have exposed University of Chicago Medical Center patient information
Man shot, killed in Austin
Boy, 16, critically wounded in South Deering shooting
Federal judge won't step down in Jon Burge lawsuits
Woman, 45, killed and several hurt in Elk Grove Village wreck
The Latest
Craig Counsell
Cubs
What were the expectations for Craig Counsell and the Cubs? Certainly more than this
The team’s new manager hasn’t been able to get his players untracked offensively.
By Rick Morrissey
 
The Center for Care and Discovery at the University of Chicago Medical Center.
Health
Email hack may have exposed University of Chicago Medical Center patient information
Unauthorized access to a ‘small number’ of workers was made between Jan. 4 and Jan. 20, potentially exposing a plethora of personal information.
By Kade Heather
 
Chicago Cubs v Milwaukee Brewers
Cubs
Shota Imanaga's superhuman start to major-league career ends in Cubs' 10-6 loss to Brewers
Imanaga allowed as many runs Wednesday as he did in his first nine starts combined.
By Maddie Lee
 
Police crime scene tape.
Crime
Man shot, killed in Austin
The man, 38, was standing near an alley in the 4800 block of West Fulton Street when he suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He later died at a hospital.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A woman died June 20, 2021, after being wounded in a shooting days earlier.
Crime
Boy, 16, critically wounded in South Deering shooting
The teen was standing on the sidewalk about 7:40 p.m. in the 2500 block of East 106th Street when two males approached and fired shots at him, according to Chicago police.
By Sun-Times Wire
 