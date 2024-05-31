The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, May 31, 2024
Crime News Suburban Chicago

SWAT incident underway involving FBI, CPD and Matteson: officials

Police were trying to locate a person when that person drew a weapon and refused to obey demands, according to the FBI.

By  Mary Norkol
   
SHARE SWAT incident underway involving FBI, CPD and Matteson: officials
CPD-01.JPG

An armed person who drew a weapon has caused a SWAT situation and road closures on Chicago’s Far South Side involving the FBI, Chicago police and Matteson police Friday morning.

As of 9 a.m. Chicago police were on the scene in the Roseland neighborhood and traffic closures were in place in the 9600 block of South Lafayette Avenue.

“Chicago personnel are on scene to assist in resolving the situation,” the FBI said in a written statement.

The situation began late Thursday night, when FBI Chicago was assisting local police in locating a “suspect” in the Chicago area, the statement said.

Shortly before midnight, the “suspect” became aware of law enforcement presence, displayed a weapon, and refused to comply with law enforcement instructions, the statement said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Next Up In Crime
Man fatally shot in Grand Crossing
1 killed, 1 wounded in Austin shooting
El Chapo's sons, accused Sinaloa cartel hitman face U.S. bounties for their capture. They're not the only ones.
Alderperson defends decision to stop sending automatic crime alerts to residents of her North Side ward
Email hack may have exposed University of Chicago Medical Center patient information
Family of man killed by Elk Grove Village police files wrongful-death lawsuit
The Latest
20240521_New_Neighbors_mm0072.jpg
Immigration
Migrants in Chicago find ways to adjust to life in their new city
They’re finding help from community groups to navigate their way. A priority as they build lives outside of city-run shelters: learning English.
By Adriana Cardona-Maguigad | WBEZ
 
Juarez shooting protest
Other Views
Gen Z is spreading the word on guns: 'They're the problem, not the solution'
One way we young people are trying to end gun violence is through social media campaigns that help explain to our generation why guns make them less safe.
By Edgar Vilchez
 
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-530.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Boyfriend distracted by his teen kids and their volatile mom
Reader has dated him for seven years but is concerned about continuing a relationship with a man so involved with his family.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Kassandra Scott, 71, plays pickleball at Mandrake Park on the South Side.
Your Time
Your Chicago summer guide to senior-friendly group activities: chair yoga, walking club and more
Enjoy a range of activities around the Chicagoland area with these 10 groups for grownups.
By Tricia Despres | For the Sun-Times
 
Theresa - Pinch Provider 3.jpg
Small Business
Evanston startup Pinch brings med spa services directly to clients, raises $3.5M in funding
Pinch — as in “Just a Pinch” or “In a Pinch” — allows consumers to book in-home services such as Botox, facial fillers, IV treatments and facial peels. It’ll soon launch microneedling as well.
By Sandra Guy | For the Sun-Times
 