SWAT incident underway involving FBI, CPD and Matteson: officials

An armed person who drew a weapon has caused a SWAT situation and road closures on Chicago’s Far South Side involving the FBI, Chicago police and Matteson police Friday morning.

As of 9 a.m. Chicago police were on the scene in the Roseland neighborhood and traffic closures were in place in the 9600 block of South Lafayette Avenue.

“Chicago personnel are on scene to assist in resolving the situation,” the FBI said in a written statement.

The situation began late Thursday night, when FBI Chicago was assisting local police in locating a “suspect” in the Chicago area, the statement said.

Shortly before midnight, the “suspect” became aware of law enforcement presence, displayed a weapon, and refused to comply with law enforcement instructions, the statement said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

