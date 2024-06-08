The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
2 shot inside Loop restaurant

About 12:20 a.m., two men, 31 and 40, were inside the restaurant in the 100 block of North Wabash Avenue when someone fired into the restaurant and struck them both, Chicago police said.

A window is boarded up Saturday at a Taco Bell at 178 N. Wabash Ave. where two men were short earlier in the morning.

Two people were wounded in a shooting at a Taco Bell Cantina early Saturday in the Loop.

The two men, 31 and 40, were wounded about 12:20 a.m. when someone fired into the restaurant in the 100 block of North Wabash Avenue, Chicago police said.

The younger man was shot in the leg and the older man suffered a gunshot wound to his left shoulder, police said. Both were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, officials said.

A window at the restaurant was covered by a board later on Saturday.

A spokesperson for Taco Bell did not immediately respond to a request for comment and no one answered a phone number listed for the business.

