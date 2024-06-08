2 shot inside Loop restaurant
About 12:20 a.m., two men, 31 and 40, were inside the restaurant in the 100 block of North Wabash Avenue when someone fired into the restaurant and struck them both, Chicago police said.
Two people were wounded in a shooting at a Taco Bell Cantina early Saturday in the Loop.

The younger man was shot in the leg and the older man suffered a gunshot wound to his left shoulder, police said. Both were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, officials said.
A window at the restaurant was covered by a board later on Saturday.
A spokesperson for Taco Bell did not immediately respond to a request for comment and no one answered a phone number listed for the business.
