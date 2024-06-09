Man shot, killed in Roseland

A man was killed in a shooting in Roseland on Sunday night, according to Chicago police.

Police responded to calls of a person shot and found a 26-year-old man between two houses in the 11500 block of South State Street about 8 p.m., police said. The man, who was shot multiple times in the back, was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

A witness told police that two men had gotten out of a black sedan and shot the man before getting back into the car and fleeing, police said.

No one is in custody.