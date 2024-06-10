Man fatally shot in Little Italy

Police were looking for an assailant who fled in a black car after fatally shooting a 44-year-old man in Little Italy early Monday, police said.

The man, 44, was found in the 1400 block of South Morgan Street around 4:10 a.m. when police responded to a call of shots fired. He was dead on the scene with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso, according to Chicago police.

The man was shot by someone in a dark-colored sedan, according to the initial police investigation.

No one is in custody and Area 3 detectives are investigating.