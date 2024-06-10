The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, June 10, 2024
Man fatally shot in Little Italy

The man, 44, was found in the 1400 block of South Morgan Street and pronounced dead on the scene early Monday.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
The attack was among several during the weekend, which left nine people dead and at least 34 wounded.

Police were looking for an assailant who fled in a black car after fatally shooting a 44-year-old man in Little Italy early Monday, police said.

The man, 44, was found in the 1400 block of South Morgan Street around 4:10 a.m. when police responded to a call of shots fired. He was dead on the scene with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso, according to Chicago police.

The man was shot by someone in a dark-colored sedan, according to the initial police investigation.

No one is in custody and Area 3 detectives are investigating.

