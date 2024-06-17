5 people, including 15-year-old girl, shot in Humboldt Park early Monday

A 15-year-old girl and four other people were shot in the Humboldt Park neighborhood early Monday, police said.

They were in a group in the 900 block of North Pulaski Road around 12:45 a.m. when someone fired shots, Chicago police said.

The girl was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the neck.

An 18-year-old woman, a 35-year-old man, a 25-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman also suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to hospitals in fair condition.

A 33-year-old woman was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital with a broken ankle, police said.

Police said they believe the gunman ran off. No one was in custody.

More than 20 people were shot in Chicago in little more than four hours early Monday, including another mass shooting in Englewood that wounded six people.