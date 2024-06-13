The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 13, 2024
Crime News Chicago

4 wounded in shooting on Far South Side

Three women and a man were shot at 119th Street and Michigan Avenue in West Pullman about 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 4 wounded in shooting on Far South Side
cfd-ambulance.jpg

Four people were seriously wounded in a shooting Thursday evening in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

Three women and a man were at 119th Street and Michigan Avenue when someone fired shots about 6:30 p.m.

Two women were taken in serious-to-critical condition to University of Chicago Medical Center, according to the Chicago Fire Department. A man and woman were taken in serious-to-critical condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

No other information was available. This is a developing story; check back for updates.

Next Up In Crime
Stolen Jeep plows into West Town restaurant: 'It's so reckless'
Man, 70, shot in Irving Park neighborhood
Shot eight years ago, teen sees detectives from case like family: 'I feel special knowing people care for me'
Tres heridos en un tiroteo en Chicago Lawn
Man critically wounded in Gold Coast shooting
3 children, 2 adults hospitalized in 2-car crash in Rogers Park
The Latest
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito.
Columnists
Justice Alito has a chip on his shoulder
A filmmaker and activist secretly recorded Alito at a dinner. Public officials, especially judges, won’t get into trouble if they maintain their composure and remember not to enlist in the culture wars.
By Mona Charen
 
People protest in response to the Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on June 24, 2022 in Washington, DC. The Court’s decision in Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health overturns the landmark 50-year-old Roe v Wade case and erases a federal right to an abortion.
Columnists
The ripple effect of overturning Roe v. Wade
Republicans who thought overturning Roe was a practical win couldn’t envision just how much of a political loser it would turn out to be.
By S. E. Cupp
 
downey.jpg
Sports
Mike Downey was the quickest wit in town ... and a sweetheart of a guy
The former Sun-Times and Tribune sportswriter died Wednesday at 72.
By Rick Morrissey
 
CPD-06.JPG
Crime
Man, 70, shot in Irving Park neighborhood
The man was arguing with a person he knew in the 3800 block of North Keeler Avenue when they pulled out a gun and fired at him.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: Chief Keef attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)
Music
Chief Keef's long road back to Chicago: Music industry insiders weigh in
With legal troubles behind him, the Chicago native will play the Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash Festival on Sunday — his first performance in the area in over 10 years.
By Erica Thompson
 