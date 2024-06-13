4 wounded in shooting on Far South Side

Four people were seriously wounded in a shooting Thursday evening in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

Three women and a man were at 119th Street and Michigan Avenue when someone fired shots about 6:30 p.m.

Two women were taken in serious-to-critical condition to University of Chicago Medical Center, according to the Chicago Fire Department. A man and woman were taken in serious-to-critical condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

No other information was available. This is a developing story; check back for updates.