Thursday, June 13, 2024
Crime News Irving Park

Man, 70, shot in Irving Park neighborhood

The man was arguing with a person he knew in the 3800 block of North Keeler Avenue when they pulled out a gun and fired at him.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Chicago Police Department | Sun-Times file photo

Charges are pending for an assailant who shot a 70-year-old man he was arguing with Thursday morning in the Irving Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The 70-year-old was arguing with a person he knew in the 3800 block of North Keeler Avenue when the acquaintance drew a gun and fired at him around 10:45 a.m., Chicago police said.

He was shot in the arm and was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was his condition had stabilized, police said.

The gunman was arrested and charges were pending.

