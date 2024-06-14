The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 14, 2024
Crime Chicago

13-year-old boy fatally shot in North Lawndale

The boy was shot while on a sidewalk just before 8:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of South Independence Boulevard.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
crime-scene-e1537396861680.png

A boy was on a sidewalk just before 8:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of South Independence Boulevard when someone fired shots, striking the boy in the head, Chicago police said.

File photo

A 13-year-old boy was shot and killed Friday night in North Lawndale.

The boy was on a sidewalk just before 8:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of South Independence Boulevard when someone fired shots, striking the boy in the head, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

