13-year-old boy fatally shot in North Lawndale

A 13-year-old boy was shot and killed Friday night in North Lawndale.
The boy was on a sidewalk just before 8:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of South Independence Boulevard when someone fired shots, striking the boy in the head, Chicago police said.
He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
Area Four detectives are investigating.
