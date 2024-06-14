1 shot in Whole Foods parking lot in Streeterville

A man was hospitalized Friday after being shot in the parking lot of a Streeterville grocery store after an altercation, officials said.

The man, 50, was arguing with someone when he was shot in the shoulder about 8:30 a.m. near the Whole Foods at 255 E. Grand Ave., Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford and Chicago police said. The man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

A construction crew was getting ready to work on a nearby site when workers said a man began harassing them and threatening violence.

Marcus Simonini, a construction worker, said someone was acting “really frantic, really sporadic” and accusing the construction workers of stealing his jumper pack. After seeing him get involved in another altercation, the construction worker called 911.

“I called up Chicago PD and I said, ‘Hey, you got an assailant on site here who’s really harassing everybody on the street,’” he said. “Right about then, 20 seconds after I called them, shots went off.”

He said he saw the man run away from the scene.

Chicago police recovered a weapon. No one is in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.