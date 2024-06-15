Woman killed, girl injured in suspected arson at Bridgeport apartment
According to Chicago police, the building in the 3100 block of South Green Street caught fire when someone threw an incendiary device through the window around 2:20 a.m.
A woman was killed and a girl was injured after someone started a fire at a Bridgeport apartment early Saturday, police said.
According to Chicago police, the residential building in the 3100 block of South Green Street caught fire when someone threw an incendiary device through the window around 2:20 a.m.
A 54-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene and a 12-year-old girl was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition, police said.
No arrests were made.
The Chicago Fire Department arson unit is investigating.
