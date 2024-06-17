Man charged with setting Bridgeport fire that killed woman, injured 12-year-old girl

A man was charged with causing the fire that killed a woman and injured a 12-year-old girl in Bridgeport early Saturday.

Cordale Nichols, 37, was arrested shortly after allegedly throwing an incendiary device through the window of an apartment in the 3100 block of South Green Street, Chicago police said.

The device caused the apartment to catch on fire — killing Charnette Walker, 54, and injuring a 12-year-old girl. The girl was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

Officers arrested Nichols about 45 minutes after the fire began. He was found in the 2900 block of South Halsted Street.

Nichols was charged with one count each of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and arson.

He will appear at a detention hearing Monday.