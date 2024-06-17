The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, June 17, 2024

Man charged with setting Bridgeport fire that killed woman, injured 12-year-old girl

Cordale Nichols, 37, was arrested shortly after he allegedly threw an incendiary device through the window of an apartment early Saturday in the 3100 block of South Green Street, Chicago police said.

By  Cindy Hernandez
   
SHARE Man charged with setting Bridgeport fire that killed woman, injured 12-year-old girl

A man was charged with causing the fire that killed a woman and injured a 12-year-old girl in Bridgeport early Saturday.

Cordale Nichols, 37, was arrested shortly after allegedly throwing an incendiary device through the window of an apartment in the 3100 block of South Green Street, Chicago police said.

The device caused the apartment to catch on fire — killing Charnette Walker, 54, and injuring a 12-year-old girl. The girl was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

Officers arrested Nichols about 45 minutes after the fire began. He was found in the 2900 block of South Halsted Street.

Nichols was charged with one count each of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and arson.

He will appear at a detention hearing Monday.

Next Up In News
Johnson names chief equity officer, gets moving on reparations
Ex decano de CPS se declara culpable de abusar sexualmente de una estudiante, luego se retracta
Violent Father's Day weekend in Chicago ends with at least 25 people shot in just five hours early Monday.
Related Midwest breaks ground on Streeterville high-rise towers at former Chicago Spire site
Esta semana llega a Chicago la primera ola de calor de la temporada, abren 6 centros de enfriamiento
‘Queer Prom’ celebra 20 años siendo un espacio seguro para los jóvenes latinos
The Latest
The Leighton Criminal Courthouse.
La Voz Chicago
Ex decano de CPS se declara culpable de abusar sexualmente de una estudiante, luego se retracta
Brian Crowder, ex decano de los estudiantes en la Greater Lawndale High School for Social Justice, se declaró culpable el miércoles en un acuerdo con los fiscales, sólo para pedir un aplazamiento cuando se enteró que tendría que registrarse como ofensor sexual de por vida.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
Heat Wave
La Voz Chicago
Esta semana llega a Chicago la primera ola de calor de la temporada, abren 6 centros de enfriamiento
Esta semana de altas temperaturas, el Distrito de Parques de Chicago abre sus 77 albercas públicas para la temporada. La Municipalidad ofrece seis centros de enfriamiento donde las personas vulnerables al calor pueden buscar alivio.
By Kaitlin Washburn  and Jake Wittich | For the Sun-Times
 
QUEERPROM-061724_015.jpg
La Voz Chicago
‘Queer Prom’ celebra 20 años siendo un espacio seguro para los jóvenes latinos
Este año el evento fue organizado por Yollocalli, el programa de alcance juvenil del museo en La Villita y CALOR, organización de defensa de la comunidad LGBTQ+ dedicada a la prevención y a la concientización del VIH/SIDA en la comunidad latina.
By Gisela Orozco | Special to the Sun-Times  and Andrea Flores
 
Chief Keef performs at Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash music festival at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Sunday, June 16, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Music
Summer Smash crowd sees how Chief Keef has blossomed as a live performer
For the first time in the Chicago area in nearly 12 years, the drill rapper delivers songs old and new in Father’s Day set showcasing his life as a fun-loving dad.
By Mark Braboy | For the Sun-Times
 
GQSJt8bXIAAX09g.jpg
News
16-year-old boy dies after being pulled from Lake Michigan at Montrose Beach
The boy and a 16-year-old girl were on a raft Monday morning when it flipped over. Chicago Fire Department divers brought the boy to shore after a helicopter spotted him underwater.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 