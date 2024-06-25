Man, teen injured in South Chicago shooting

A man and a teen were injured in a shooting in South Chicago Monday night, according to Chicago police
A group was standing in the 2900 block of East 90th Street about 10:05 p.m. when someone fired shots, police said.
A 15-year-old boy was shot in the abdomen and was taken to Comers Children’s Hospital in critical condition while a 30-year-old man was shot in the right hand and leg and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.
No one was in custody.
A smiling Ed Burke greets 2-year sentence on corruption charges as judge rejects prosecution request for much tougher term
