Tuesday, June 25, 2024
Man, teen injured in South Chicago shooting

A group was standing in the 2900 block of East 90th Street about 10:05 p.m. when someone fired shots, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
The victims were standing among a group of people when shots rang out, hitting a 15-year-old boy and a 30-year-old man.

Sun-Times file photo

A man and a teen were injured in a shooting in South Chicago Monday night, according to Chicago police

A 15-year-old boy was shot in the abdomen and was taken to Comers Children’s Hospital in critical condition while a 30-year-old man was shot in the right hand and leg and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

No one was in custody.

