Man, teen injured in South Chicago shooting

A man and a teen were injured in a shooting in South Chicago Monday night, according to Chicago police

A group was standing in the 2900 block of East 90th Street about 10:05 p.m. when someone fired shots, police said.

A 15-year-old boy was shot in the abdomen and was taken to Comers Children’s Hospital in critical condition while a 30-year-old man was shot in the right hand and leg and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

No one was in custody.

