Saturday, June 29, 2024
Man, 50, fatally stabbed in domestic attack in Belmont Cragin

The man suffered a cut to the neck Friday in the 2100 block of North Neenah Avenue. He was pronounced dead at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
The 2100 block of North Neenah Avenue.

A 50-year-old man was stabbed to death Friday in a domestic-related attack, police said.

The man suffered a cut to the neck about 4:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of North Neenah Avenue, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A person of interest was taken into custody, police said.

Area Five detectives are investigating.

