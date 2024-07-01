The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 1, 2024
Crime Chicago Lake View

Police order ‘mass arrest’ in Lake View hours after Pride Parade

Chicago police have not released the exact number of people arrested early Monday in the 3000 block of North Clark Street.

By  Sophie Sherry
   
SHARE Police order ‘mass arrest’ in Lake View hours after Pride Parade
A picture of a Chicago Police car.

Chicago police ordered a “mass arrest” early Monday in the Lake View neighborhood.

Sun-Times file photo

Chicago police ordered a “mass arrest” in the Lake View neighborhood early Monday morning, hours after the city’s Pride Parade took place nearby.

Just before 1:30 a.m., officers reported an “active” scene in the 3000 block of North Clark Street and ordered a “mass arrest,” Chicago police said.

Police have not released any additional information on the circumstances of the incident or how many people were taken into custody.

About an hour earlier, in the nearby 1000 block of West School Street, a 20-year-old woman was arrested. She was accused of pulling an officer’s hair and striking them multiple times.

Chicago police officials had announced Friday there would be a heavy police presence in the Lake View neighborhood both during and after the Pride Parade.

At that time, Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling said the department was particularly concerned about potential violence during the late-night hours after the celebration wrapped up.

Last year, teenagers took over the streets near the Belmont CTA Station in Lake View and were seen dancing on top of cars, vans, CTA buses and police squad cars. In 2022, three people were shot and another three were stabbed in Lake View in the late hours after the parade, according to a report from Block Club Chicago.

No injuries have been reported following this year’s parade.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

