Man dies after being pulled from Lake Michigan near Burnham Harbor

A man died after he was pulled from Lake Michigan on Sunday morning near Burnham Harbor.

Mister Wilson, 33, and a woman, whose age wasn’t known, were pulled from the water by marine unit divers about 4:40 a.m. in the first block of South Lake Shore Drive, Chicago police said.

Wilson was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he died, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

The woman was not injured.

Area Three detectives are investigating.