Man dies after being pulled from Lake Michigan near Burnham Harbor
Mister Wilson, 33, and a woman, whose age wasn’t known, were pulled from the water by marine unit divers around 4:40 a.m. in the first block of South Lake Shore Drive, Chicago police said.
A man died after he was pulled from Lake Michigan on Sunday morning near Burnham Harbor.
Mister Wilson, 33, and a woman, whose age wasn’t known, were pulled from the water by marine unit divers about 4:40 a.m. in the first block of South Lake Shore Drive, Chicago police said.
Wilson was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he died, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
The woman was not injured.
Area Three detectives are investigating.
Prosecutors detail disturbing history of domestic violence by man accused of killing 11-year-old Jayden Perkins
Abandoned toys? Or treasures for toddlers? Parents sad to see beloved hand-me-downs swept from playlots
The Latest
Fifty-three people, including nine juveniles, were arrested early Monday in the 3000 block of North Clark Street. A 15-year-old was charged with unlawful use of a weapon and was cited for having a firearm silencer.
Abandoned toys? Or treasures for toddlers? Parents sad to see beloved hand-me-downs swept from playlots
At several parks in the city, such as Bixler Park in Hyde Park and Cochran Park in Edgewater, families leave old toys at playgrounds for children to enjoy. The park district began enforcing provisions in its code last month that prohibits abandoned objects from being left in playgrounds.
About 12:15 a.m. Monday, two men were fighting on a bus in the 3400 block of South State Street in Douglas when one of the men opened fire, police said. One passenger died, and the driver was wounded.
After a successful collaboration with Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, Brookfield’s third Humboldt hatchling has adjusted to its new home successfully under the care of veteran penguin foster parents.
Natalia Dyer (‘Stranger Things’) stars as the twentysomething hanging out with a shallow sort-of couple while she puts off life.