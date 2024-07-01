The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 1, 2024
News Chicago Metro/State

Man dies after being pulled from Lake Michigan near Burnham Harbor

Mister Wilson, 33, and a woman, whose age wasn’t known, were pulled from the water by marine unit divers around 4:40 a.m. in the first block of South Lake Shore Drive, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man dies after being pulled from Lake Michigan near Burnham Harbor
ambulance.jpg

Sun-Times file photo

A man died after he was pulled from Lake Michigan on Sunday morning near Burnham Harbor.

Mister Wilson, 33, and a woman, whose age wasn’t known, were pulled from the water by marine unit divers about 4:40 a.m. in the first block of South Lake Shore Drive, Chicago police said.

Wilson was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he died, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

The woman was not injured.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

Next Up In News
NASCAR brings its renegade past, money-driven present to Chicago
Supreme Court's ruling in Trump immunity case makes a president 'king above the law'
Prosecutors detail disturbing history of domestic violence by man accused of killing 11-year-old Jayden Perkins
Police order ‘mass arrest’ in Lake View hours after Pride Parade
Abandoned toys? Or treasures for toddlers? Parents sad to see beloved hand-me-downs swept from playlots
1 dead, driver wounded in shooting on CTA bus on South Side
The Latest
A picture of a Chicago Police car
Crime
Police order ‘mass arrest’ in Lake View hours after Pride Parade
Fifty-three people, including nine juveniles, were arrested early Monday in the 3000 block of North Clark Street. A 15-year-old was charged with unlawful use of a weapon and was cited for having a firearm silencer.
By Sophie Sherry  and Fran Spielman
 
TOYS-06XX24-9.jpg
Chicago
Abandoned toys? Or treasures for toddlers? Parents sad to see beloved hand-me-downs swept from playlots
At several parks in the city, such as Bixler Park in Hyde Park and Cochran Park in Edgewater, families leave old toys at playgrounds for children to enjoy. The park district began enforcing provisions in its code last month that prohibits abandoned objects from being left in playgrounds.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
CPD-03.JPG
Crime
1 dead, driver wounded in shooting on CTA bus on South Side
About 12:15 a.m. Monday, two men were fighting on a bus in the 3400 block of South State Street in Douglas when one of the men opened fire, police said. One passenger died, and the driver was wounded.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
DSC_2036.jpg
Chicago
New Humboldt penguin chick is thriving at Brookfield Zoo Chicago
After a successful collaboration with Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, Brookfield’s third Humboldt hatchling has adjusted to its new home successfully under the care of veteran penguin foster parents.
By Layla Brown-Clark
 
Annie (Natalia Dyer) feels a connection with new friend Tyler (Rachel Zeller) in "Chestnut."
Movies and TV
College grad drawn to a man, a woman and their drama in the tepid 'Chestnut'
Natalia Dyer (‘Stranger Things’) stars as the twentysomething hanging out with a shallow sort-of couple while she puts off life.
By Richard Roeper
 