Woman charged with using psychic readings to steal $70,000

A woman who offered psychic readings in Lake View is accused of stealing more than $70,000 from a client.

Jennifer Williams, 51, pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of theft by deception of more than $10,000 in Cook County Circuit Court on Tuesday morning.

In 2021, Williams allegedly convinced a California woman that she was cursed and offered to “cleanse away curses” for large sums of money totaling around $72,200 over the course of four months, according to court documents. Williams promised to return the cash later, the records say.

Williams, who lives in Phoenix, turned herself in after a warrant for her arrest was issued in the spring. A judge ordered her detained at an initial hearing in April. She has no prior convictions or pending charges for other crimes, court documents say.

The victim and Williams’ attorney didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Williams’ next court date is Aug.13.