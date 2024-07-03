Man shot near CTA Orange Line train station

A man was shot during an argument near a CTA Orange Line train station Wednesday afternoon in Bridgeport.

Two males were arguing and fighting about 12:15 p.m. in the 2500 block of South Archer Avenue, not far from the Halsted station, Chicago police said.

During the fight, someone pulled out a gun and a 44-year-old man was shot in the foot. It wasn’t immediately known if the wounded man was part of the altercation.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Orange Line service was temporarily halted following the shooting. As of 7 p.m., all trains were running without delays.

No arrests were made.

On Monday, a man was killed and a CTA bus driver wounded in a shooting on a bus in Douglas on the South Side. A man in his late 20s was shot in his chest and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.