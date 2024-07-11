Person fatally shot on the Dan Ryan in Chatham

A person died Thursday after a shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway in the South Side Chatham neighborhood.
Troopers responded about 5:15 p.m. to a reported shooting in the northbound lanes of I-94 between 79th and 83rd Streets, Illinois State Police said.
One person was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where they were pronounced dead, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
The victim was identified as Tyjon Bush by the medical examiner’s office, but their age and gender weren’t released.
No other information was available.
$2.4 million in stolen goods recovered from alleged fencing operation at popular Near West Side sneaker shop
Chicago City Council considers $7.6 million settlement for man who spent 16 years in prison for murder before key witness recanted
The Latest
State champ basketball coach Paris Martin sues Phillips, CPS for mental anguish, says he's never been paid
Martin, Phillips’ coach for the past two years, claims Chicago Public Schools has never paid him and he has never been officially cleared to coach by CPS.
Kendall most recently made headlines with the two-year prison sentence she handed to former Ald. Edward M. Burke. Kendall’s ascension and replacement of outgoing Chief Judge Rebecca Pallmeyer are dictated by law.
The absorbent and yellow superstar marks the occasion by co-hosting the Kids Choice Awards.
Officers found the man about 4:30 p.m. Thursday inside a home in the 5600 block of South Throop Street, police said.
Chicago City Council considers $7.6 million settlement for man who spent 16 years in prison for murder before key witness recanted
John Velez was just 17 years old when he was found guilty of killing Anthony Hueneca in Pilsen in March 2001. Velez served 16 years in prison before the conviction was vacated based on a witness’s admission that he hadn’t actually seen the shooting happen.