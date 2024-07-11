Person fatally shot on the Dan Ryan in Chatham

A person died Thursday after a shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway in the South Side Chatham neighborhood.

Troopers responded about 5:15 p.m. to a reported shooting in the northbound lanes of I-94 between 79th and 83rd Streets, Illinois State Police said.

One person was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where they were pronounced dead, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The victim was identified as Tyjon Bush by the medical examiner’s office, but their age and gender weren’t released.

No other information was available.