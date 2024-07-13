Man dies after being hit by car in Roseland

A man has died after he was hit by a car in Roseland on Saturday morning, police said.
The man, 63, suffered trauma to the body and was pronounced dead at the scene in the 10700 block of South Emerald Avenue shortly after 6 a.m., according to Chicago police.
No details on the car were available.
The police department has classified the death as a homicide. Detectives are investigating.
Kim Foxx's staff tracked down driver who allegedly threw drink at her and were closely involved in probe
The Latest
On Cubs' possible turnaround — you buying it yet? — and where DeMar DeRozan ranks among all-time Bulls
In this week’s “Polling Place,” we also asked for your thumbs-up or thumbs-down on NASCAR in Chicago with the second race weekend in the books.
Unknown suspects exchanged gunfire, striking three people.
The man was driving southbound near Kenwood when a tire blew out and he lost control of the car.
The woman was found with a gunshot wound to the head when officers responded to a call of shots fired.
“Feeling everybody’s support with me in that aspect, I really appreciate that,” Harrison said. “I do believe I can contribute and be a help to the team just like everybody else.”