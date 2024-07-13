The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, July 13, 2024
Crime Chicago Roseland

Man dies after being hit by car in Roseland

The man suffered trauma to the body and was pronounced dead at the scene.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Crime scene tape

Chicago police are investigating as a homicide a Saturday morning incident in which a man was hit by a car in Roseland.

Sun-Times file photo

A man has died after he was hit by a car in Roseland on Saturday morning, police said.

The man, 63, suffered trauma to the body and was pronounced dead at the scene in the 10700 block of South Emerald Avenue shortly after 6 a.m., according to Chicago police.

No details on the car were available.

The police department has classified the death as a homicide. Detectives are investigating.

