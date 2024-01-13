Man fatally shot in Pilsen
About 12:10 a.m., Adrian Molina, 18, was in the 2200 block of West 21st Street when he was shot in the neck and face, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
He was dropped off at Mount Sinai Hospital where he died, police said.
No one was in custody.
