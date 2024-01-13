The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, January 13, 2024
Man fatally shot in Pilsen

About 12:10 a.m., Adrian Molina, 18, was in the 2200 block of West 21st Street when he was shot in the neck and face, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was fatally shot early Saturday in the Pilsen neighborhood.

About 12:10 a.m., Adrian Molina, 18, was in the 2200 block of West 21st Street when he was shot in the neck and face, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

He was dropped off at Mount Sinai Hospital where he died, police said.

No one was in custody.

