Woman found dead in Loop building

Detectives are conducting a death investigation after a woman was found dead inside an office building Monday night in the Loop.
Cleaning personnel found the woman, 40, about 10:50 p.m. in a sixth-floor business office at 1 N. Wacker Drive, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Her name hasn’t been released, and an autopsy was pending Tuesday.
No other information was available.
As temperatures plummeted to their lowest this season, the homeless outreach program of Thresholds, a North Side-based mental health provider, worked overtime to canvass the city handing out warm clothes, meals and offering shelter.
High temperatures have not gone above 5 degrees for three consecutive days. That hasn’t happened since February 1996, the National Weather Service says. CPS classes will resume Wednesday.
‘You deal with the mild weather for long enough, and then you get the first real cold spell and you remember you live in Chicago,’ says the manager for hardware sales at JC Licht Ace, on the spike in sales of space heaters.
Stubblefield, 53, is holding on to hope — so much so that he’s willing to say out loud that he thinks he can keep his job beyond this season.
The people who died had pre-existing health conditions, and their secondary cause of death was listed as cold exposure, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.