Tuesday, January 16, 2024
Woman found dead in Loop building

Cleaning staff found the woman, 40, late Monday night inside a business office in the first block of North Wacker Drive, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Detectives are conducting a death investigation after a woman was found dead inside an office building Monday night in the Loop.

Cleaning personnel found the woman, 40, about 10:50 p.m. in a sixth-floor business office at 1 N. Wacker Drive, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Her name hasn’t been released, and an autopsy was pending Tuesday.

No other information was available.

