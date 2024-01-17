Man, 77, killed in Englewood blaze
Robert Wayne Davis, 77, died Tuesday at a hospital after a fire broke out at his home in the 5900 block of South Elizabeth Street. The fire was determined to be accidental.
A man injured in a fire at his home Tuesday in Englewood on the South Side has died.
Crews battled the blaze about 12:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 5900 block of South Elizabeth Street, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said.
Robert Wayne Davis, 77, was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition and was pronounced dead at 10:20 p.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
Langford said Davis suffered burn and smoke injuries in the blaze.
Investigators determined “the factors surrounding this fire point to careless use of smoking materials,” Langford said.
The fire was ruled accidental, Langford said.
Six reputed gang members found guilty in Gold Coast slaying of rapper FBG Duck: ‘O Block ... is done’
The Latest
Buie had a go-ahead layup in the final minute, and Northwestern edged Maryland 72-69 in a tightly contested game Wednesday night at Welsh-Ryan Arena.
Premium increases for new and renewing customers during 2023 totaled $1.25 billion, a consumer group found, with State Farm and Allstate raising rates by the largest amount.
Sources tell the Sun-Times the team is considering building a new stadium on the Clark and Roosevelt site. Mayor Brandon Johnson and Sox Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf would only say, “We met to discuss the historic partnership between the team and Chicago and the team’s ideas for remaining competitive in Chicago in perpetuity.”
Johnson pushed the new 60-day deadline for migrants staying in shelters to exit to Feb. 1. He also defended how he addressed unsanitary conditions at a Pilsen shelter last fall.
Owner Condé Nast says decision to merge the news-and-reviews music site into GQ was made after ‘a careful evaluation of Pitchfork’s performance.’