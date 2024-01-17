The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, January 17, 2024
Crime News Chicago

Man, 77, killed in Englewood blaze

Robert Wayne Davis, 77, died Tuesday at a hospital after a fire broke out at his home in the 5900 block of South Elizabeth Street. The fire was determined to be accidental.

By  Emmanuel Camarillo
   
CFD_02.JPG

A man died after a fire broke out in Englewood on Jan. 16, 2024, Chicago Fire Department officials said.

Sun-Times file

A man injured in a fire at his home Tuesday in Englewood on the South Side has died.

Crews battled the blaze about 12:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 5900 block of South Elizabeth Street, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said.

Robert Wayne Davis, 77, was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition and was pronounced dead at 10:20 p.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Langford said Davis suffered burn and smoke injuries in the blaze.

Investigators determined “the factors surrounding this fire point to careless use of smoking materials,” Langford said.

The fire was ruled accidental, Langford said.

