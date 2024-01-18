The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, January 18, 2024
Two downstate men accused of trying to break window with flag poles during Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Justin LaGesse, 37, and Theodore Middendorf, 36, both of downstate McLeansboro, are also charged with several misdemeanors in the attack by Trump supporters in 2021.

By  Emmanuel Camarillo
 Updated  
Justin LaGesse (circled in red) and Theodore Middendorf (circled in yellow) walk through the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

U.S. District Court records

Two men from southern Illinois have been arrested and are facing criminal charges for allegedly trying to break a window at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, joining the Jan. 6, 2021, attack by supporters of former President Donald Trump.

Justin LaGesse, 37, and Theodore Middendorf, 36, both of McLeansboro, about 300 miles south of Chicago, are charged with felony destruction of property, according to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court.

The men are also charged with several misdemeanors, including disorderly and disruptive conduct and engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds. Both men were arrested Wednesday.

LaGesse and Middendorf allegedly entered the Capitol through a broken window about 2:50 p.m. and made their way toward the center section of the building known as the crypt, according to a statement of facts on the case.

Both men were allegedly carrying flags on their shoulders. LaGesse held a yellow Gadsden flag — which features a coiled snake above the phrase “Don’t Tread on Me” — and Middendorf carried an American flag, according to the document.

Middendorf appears to have filmed some video footage on his phone as the two men walked through the building, the document states.

After leaving the Capitol, LaGesse and Middendorf approached a line of Metropolitan Police Department officers standing behind a bicycle rack barricade. LaGesse called the officers “f——— traitors” and “f— communist scum,” according to the document.

The men walked around the building and came upon a group of rioters trying to break through a door. As officers tried to stop the group LaGesse and Middendorf allegedly tried to shatter a window by striking it repeatedly with their flagpoles, the document states.

The Capitol architect determined the window sustained $41,315.25 in damage, according to investigators.

More than 40 Illinois residents have faced criminal charges in connection with the Capitol riot.

